Seamus Og attempts word record

A Bellaghy barman has just missed out on creating a new Guinness World Record to make the most Irish coffees.



Séamus Óg Birt, bar manager at Portstewart's Me and Mrs Jones, went head-to-head with five other bartenders from around Ireland for the unusual challenge.



The Co Derry man faced competition from Rory McGee, The Shelbourne, Cork; Jane Meehan of Russels Saloon, Dundalk, Sean Whelan from Café en Seine, Dublin and Max McPherson, Bootleggers, Belfast.



It was Cork maan Rory McGee who managed to sweep the title by making 49 Irish coffees in three minutes.



There are a number of records associated with Irish Coffees, including the world’s largest Irish coffee, which contained over 1,000 litres of the drink, and the most sold in a day, which was set 2018 when a bar in Savannah, Georgia sold 2,223 Irish coffees.