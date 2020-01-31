Pupils 'cute' card for singing star Brooke

Pupils from a primary school choir have thrown their support behind The Voice star Brooke Scullion.



The young singers from St Mary's Primary School in Bellaghy took time out from hitting notes to create a huge good luck card, with dozens of well wishes, to the former pupil.



Brooke (20), who wowed judges on the ITV talent show earlier this month, posted a video of the colourful card, signed off by music teacher Mrs Fegan and pupils, on Instagram.



She told her thousands of followers on the picture sharing site at her delight at the kind gesture.



"This is so cute," she said. "A pile of good luck messages from the choir. It's so, so lovely. Thank you everybody."



The 20 year-old former St Patrick's College pupil has progressed to the next round of popular TV talent show after wowing judges Will.i.am, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor.



The Magee student was joined on the show by her two biggest fans, grannies Peggy and Sheila.



They described her as a "very lively and bubbly wee girl" adding "singing is her dream”.



Before taking to the stage Brooke said: "There's nothing else in the world that gives me the feeling that performing does. To go through would be amazing. This is the biggest opportunity that I've ever had."



The 20-year-old's version of Lewis Capaldi's Bruises prompted Will.I.Am and Meghan Trainor to turn instantly.



They were quickly followed by Olly Murs and Tom Jones. As the performance unfolded Sir Tom's eyes were visibly bulging as he digested her vocal range.





Each of the judges implored the 20-year-old to join their team.



Will.I.Am told her he had to turn after three words, Meghan said she was "obsessed" already and believes Brooke can be a "superstar". Tom Jones added that her voice is "tremendous", she's "wonderful" and Olly lauded her as "fantastic".



After telling Tom Jones that both of her grannies were single and Olly Murs that one of them fancied a 'toy boy', Brooke eventually settled on American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor.



Meghan said she felt the competition was won already so impressed was she with Brooke's talent.



After the auditions comes the Battles where the Coaches reduce their teams by half but, with the opportunity to steal one act each from another coach, they will take six through per team to the Knockouts.



If Brooke successfully negotiates the Knockouts she will earn a place in the live shows where the public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice 2020. The Voice UK continues on ITV next Saturday at 8.30pm.