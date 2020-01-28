Derry's book of condolence for Seamus Mallon now available online

Council's book of condolence for the former deputy leader of the SDLP is now available online.

Those who wish to leave a message in memory of the late Seamus Mallon can do so online via the Derry City and Strabane District Council website.

The book of condolence was opened by the Mayor Cllr Michaela Boyle at the Guildhall on Sunday morning and will remain open for a number of weeks before being passed on to the Mallon family.

Meanwhile, the Book of Condolence for the late Bishop Mehaffey, continues to be open for signing.

The Mayor said she was deeply saddened on hearing the news and described Seamus Mallon as a hard-working politician who was committed to peace and a better future for everyone on the island of Ireland.

She said: “Seamus Mallon was a significant politician who made a huge contribution to the politics of peace and the Good Friday Agreement.

“He was a very strong minded individual who was committed to reconciliation and promoting inclusivity and friendship across all of our communities. The Book of Condolence will allow the people of the North West to pay their respects to him and acknowledge his public service and contribution to democracy and peace. Seamus Mallon’s forthright personality will be greatly missed in politics and I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to his daughter Orla and the extended family circle at this sad time.”

The online book is available at https://www.derrystrabane.com/Book-of-Condolence-in-memory-of-Seamus-Mallon