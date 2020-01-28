Police officer arrested on child abuse image charges

A serving PSNI officer from the County Derry area has been arrested during a criminal investigation into the alleged possession and distribution of child abuse images.



The policeman, who is in his 50s, was detained following a search of an address close to Garvagh earlier this month.



He was questioned by detectives on a number of serious allegations.



They include; possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, the making of indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children and distributing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.



The arrest took place on Wednesday, January 15, but has only now come to light.



The officer was released on bail pending further enquiries.



In response to a query from the County Derry Post, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences relating to the alleged possession of indecent images of children.



It's understood the man has been suspended from his police role whilst an investigation is carried out.