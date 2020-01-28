Police officer arrested on child abuse image charges

Contact
PSNI
A serving PSNI officer from the County Derry area has been arrested during a criminal investigation into the alleged possession and distribution of child abuse images.
The policeman, who is in his 50s, was detained following a search of an address close to Garvagh earlier this month.
He was questioned by detectives on a number of serious allegations.
They include; possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, the making of indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children and distributing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.
The arrest took place on Wednesday, January 15, but has only now come to light.
The officer was released on bail pending further enquiries.
In response to a query from the County Derry Post, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences relating to the alleged possession of indecent images of children.
It's understood the man has been suspended from his police role whilst an investigation is carried out.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured together are representatives of all the groups who benefited from the huge Specialist Joinery Group charity drive.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.