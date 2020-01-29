Marine project on Lough Foyle

A unique marine project is to be launched at Lough Foyle.



The project will be managed by SeaMonitor which is a European Union-funded initiative using the latest technology to track mobile fauna such as the Atlantic salmon to help better understand, protect and manage the species.



The Loughs Agency, which manages Lough Foyle, is inviting people to come along to a public meeting to find out more about the new project.



The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 30, at Greencastle Community Centre in County Donegal. It starts at 7.30pm.