Gave wrong name when stopped driving by police

A Derry man was disqualified from driving and fined when he admitted a number of motoring offences at Derry Magistrates Court.



The court heard Conall Hale (21), of Iona Court in the Brandywell area of the city, gave his girlfriend's brother's name, address and date of birth after being stopped driving by police on August 11 last year.



The court was told police spoke to a driver and he gave them a name, address and date of birth of another person. However, checks on the vehicle revealed it was insured under a company policy.



The court heard Hale was told to produce his documents at the Strand Road barracks and on September 12 the man whose name Hale had given contacted police to say he had received a letter about a prosecution over the incident.



He told police he had been in Belfast that night and added that his father would never have given him permission to take the vehicle.



The court was told subsequent inquires iden- tified Hale and when officers went to speak to the defendant they recognised him as the driver.



Hale then made full admissions.



A defence solicitor told the court that Hale had been with his pregnant girlfriend and she wanted something from the shop and the name given to police was his girlfriend's brother's.



Hale was fined £450 and disqualified from driving for two months.