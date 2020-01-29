Gave wrong name when stopped driving by police

Contact
A Derry man was disqualified from driving and fined when he admitted a number of motoring offences at Derry Magistrates Court.
The court heard Conall Hale (21), of Iona Court in the Brandywell area of the city, gave his girlfriend's brother's name, address and date of birth after being stopped driving by police on August 11 last year.
The court was told police spoke to a driver and he gave them a name, address and date of birth of another person. However, checks on the vehicle revealed it was insured under a company policy.
The court heard Hale was told to produce his documents at the Strand Road barracks and on September 12 the man whose name Hale had given contacted police to say he had received a letter about a prosecution over the incident.
He told police he had been in Belfast that night and added that his father would never have given him permission to take the vehicle.
The court was told subsequent inquires iden- tified Hale and when officers went to speak to the defendant they recognised him as the driver.
Hale then made full admissions.
A defence solicitor told the court that Hale had been with his pregnant girlfriend and she wanted something from the shop and the name given to police was his girlfriend's brother's.
Hale was fined £450 and disqualified from driving for two months.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mr. Brendan McGinn, acting principal, St. Mary’s College presenting Mrs. Roisin Rice with the British Computer Society’s prestigious Northern Ireland IT Educator of the Year award
As part of her extensive range of fundraising efforts, Naoishe Devlin decided to have her lovely long locks chopped off to raise money for research into cancer
A map presented to Mid Ulster District Council outlining the mounting pressure on existing waste water facilities.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.