Derry language school secures £0.5m funding to send students abroad for work internships

Contact
Erasmus students from Derry who undertook work internships in Perpignan, France in July last year.
A Derry language school has been awarded over half a million pounds in funding to send Northern Irish students abroad for work internships.
Magazine Street-based Foyle International, the longest-established language school in the North, has secured £520,000 of Erasmus+ funding, giving local students the opportunity to work across Europe to develop skills, job prospects and cultural awareness.
The funding will be used to fund recent graduates, students of VET colleges and those currently unemployed, to travel to partner countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, Malta, France, Holland Portugal and Reunion Island for a variety of work internships.
There are 120 positions available until October next year and there are 110 internships for four weeks and 10 internships for three months.
Feargal Doherty, European project manager at Foyle International, said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure this funding as it will give the young people in the north of Ireland the chance to travel, work and enjoy other European cultures whilst enhancing their employability skills.
“These young adults will be ambassadors for Derry and I am sure with their charm and personalities will further spread the word of Northern Ireland as an ideal location to visit as a tourist, study as a student or invest as a business,” added Mr Doherty.
In 2018-19 over 60 students from Derry participated in a previous Erasmus+ project with Foyle in the fields of tourism, hospitality and catering, at several locations throughout Europe.
Erasmus+ is the European Union programme for education, training, youth and sport, offering exciting opportunities for UK participants to study, work, volunteer, teach and train abroad in European countries.
The programme is aimed at students, trainees, apprentices, pupils, adult learners, young people, volunteers, professors, teachers, trainers, youth workers and professionals of organisations active in the education, training and youth sector.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.