Derry language school secures £0.5m funding to send students abroad for work internships

A Derry language school has been awarded over half a million pounds in funding to send Northern Irish students abroad for work internships.



Magazine Street-based Foyle International, the longest-established language school in the North, has secured £520,000 of Erasmus+ funding, giving local students the opportunity to work across Europe to develop skills, job prospects and cultural awareness.



The funding will be used to fund recent graduates, students of VET colleges and those currently unemployed, to travel to partner countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, Malta, France, Holland Portugal and Reunion Island for a variety of work internships.



There are 120 positions available until October next year and there are 110 internships for four weeks and 10 internships for three months.



Feargal Doherty, European project manager at Foyle International, said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure this funding as it will give the young people in the north of Ireland the chance to travel, work and enjoy other European cultures whilst enhancing their employability skills.



“These young adults will be ambassadors for Derry and I am sure with their charm and personalities will further spread the word of Northern Ireland as an ideal location to visit as a tourist, study as a student or invest as a business,” added Mr Doherty.



In 2018-19 over 60 students from Derry participated in a previous Erasmus+ project with Foyle in the fields of tourism, hospitality and catering, at several locations throughout Europe.



Erasmus+ is the European Union programme for education, training, youth and sport, offering exciting opportunities for UK participants to study, work, volunteer, teach and train abroad in European countries.



The programme is aimed at students, trainees, apprentices, pupils, adult learners, young people, volunteers, professors, teachers, trainers, youth workers and professionals of organisations active in the education, training and youth sector.