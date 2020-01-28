Jailed for hoax calls to police and attempted theft from hospital

A Derry man who made hoax calls to police and attempted to steal a laptop from Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at the city's magistrates court.



Stephen Kennedy, 25, of Leafair Park in the Galliagh area of the city, admitted being disorderly in the hospital on September 22 last year and also wasting police time on the same date.



He also admitted a charge of criminal damage and burglary with intent to steal in the hospital on October 15 as well as a charge of improper use of communications to cause anxiety.



The court heard at 8.15am on September 22, police were called to a report of a male found in the children's ward at the hospital.



The court was told as Kennedy was being escorted out he was abusive to staff and public, before running off. He was later located by police in the hospital grounds.



The court was told it then came to police attention that earlier that morning Ken- nedy had made a call re- porting a stabbing causing police and an ambulance to respond.



The court also heard that at around 5am on October 15, ambulance staff contacted police to say they had a report of a man being stabbed. However, once again, no one was found. The court was told the phone used to make the call was traced to Kennedy.



The court heard at around 9am, staff at Altnagelvin reported Kennedy had been found by staff trying to steal a laptop at the hospital.



Defence counsel, Stephen Chapman, said Kennedy had completed a recent com- munity service order and was meeting with probation.



District Judge Barney McElholm said Kennedy had completed his order but was 'not engaging and had learned nothing'.

He said the defendant was continuing to act as he always had.



Imposing an eight months jail sentence, Judge McElholm said Kennedy chose not to stay off drink.