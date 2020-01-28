New brown bins

Contact
Brown Bins
All residents in Derry with a garden are to receive a new brown bin.
The bin is to be used to get rid of garden waste.
It will be collected every fortnight on the same day as blue and black bins.
The new bins are part of Derry City and Strabane District Council's drive to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfill.
