Strand Road crash appeal

Two people were injured in a two-car collision in Derry last week.



The crash happened at the junction of Strand Road and Meadowbank Avenue just after 10pm on Wednesday night.



The two people involved in the collision were not badly hurt.



Police are investigating the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.



They are asked to contact police with any information on 101, quoting reference 1947 22/01/20.