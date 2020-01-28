Menopause chat

A special group discussion about the menopause will be held in Derry this week.



The Let’s Talk Menopause discussion will take place on Thursday, January 30, at the Central Library on Foyle Street from 7pm to 8.30pm.



A spokesperson for the organisers of the free event said everyone was welcome to come along.



“The aim of the evening is to look at the menopause and its symptoms and discuss the methods people used to help themselves.”



Contact 02871229990 to book a place for the event.