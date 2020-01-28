Can you sing your way to happiness?

A chair-based exercise programme, Ageless Grace, returns to Malvern House on Chapel Road in Derry's Waterside area tomorrow at 12.45pm.



Donna Ford leads par- ticipants in a workout that exercises both body and mind without leaving their chairs.

She said it was of great benefit to those who took part.



“By combining gentle movement to music, stories, instructions in a fluid session that leaves participants smiling.



“As one participant commented at last week's taster session, “you don’t realise how much you are actually doing until the end of the session, but it’s great craic and I can do wee bits at home as well.”



If you would like to take part, go along to Older People North West’s Centre on Chapel Road and sign up for the activity which will put you in a good mood and fine shape.



This is a busy week for Malvern House with a Plastic Fantastic Workshop going on in centre with the participation of local primary school children, centre users and local residents.



Climate change and the use of plastic is a key issue so why not go along and join in making a sculptural state- ment at 1pm this Wednesday.



And for those who wish to sing themselves happy, get along every Thursday night is a Hot Airs for Cold Night.



Christine Carlin, from Older People North West, said: “This is a choir for people who can breathe; who don’t consider themselves singers and who enjoy a laugh. There is evidence that group singing is one of the fastest ways of relieving stress, tension and connecting with your happy space.”



Christine concluded: “Come along and find out for yourself if the experience backs up the evidence.”



For information on what goes on in the centre, telephone 028 71347478 or email development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org.

