Vehicle stolen

Police have appealed for information following a burglary in the Claudy area.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Vehicle stolen

Police have appealed for information following a burglary in the Claudy area.

It happened sometime between last Sunday evening and Monday morning past.

The farm vehicle, a Kubota RTV, was stolen as a result and police would be keen to return it to the rightful owner.

If anyone sees this vehicle, police want people to contact them on 101 quoting police reference 510.