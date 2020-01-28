Vehicle stolen
Police have appealed for information following a burglary in the Claudy area.
It happened sometime between last Sunday evening and Monday morning past.
The farm vehicle, a Kubota RTV, was stolen as a result and police would be keen to return it to the rightful owner.
If anyone sees this vehicle, police want people to contact them on 101 quoting police reference 510.
