Man gave police brother's name

After a man was stopped while driving by police he gave police his brother's name, Derry Magistrates Court has heard.
Matthew Lee Kerr, 23, of Sevenoaks in Derry, admitted taking a vehicle without permission and having no insurance on July 16 last. The court heard that police in the Skeoge Road area noticed a vehicle being driven at speed.
They believed that as he passed police he was trying to hide his identity.
Police stopped the vehicle in Cornshell Fields and Kerr gave his brother's name.
It was discovered he had no permission to drive the vehicle and his true identity was discovered.
Defence solicitor Ciaran Hampson said his client believed he had insurance as he had his own policy but the fact he took the vehicle without permission meant he wasn't.
Kerr was fined £550 and also disqualified from driving for a total of four months.
