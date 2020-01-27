Man and woman on drug charges

A man and a woman have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.



The pair, who have been granted anonymity due to the nature of their charges, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.



The woman was charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs between January 1 and August 11, 2018.



The man was charged with two charges of attempting to possess controlled drugs on March 2017, a charge of possessing cannabis on October 12 and being concerned in the supply of class B between October 1, 2017 and April 4, 2018.



Both were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 20. The woman was remanded in custody and the man released on bail.