Man and woman on drug charges

Contact
A man and a woman have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.
The pair, who have been granted anonymity due to the nature of their charges, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.
The woman was charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs between January 1 and August 11, 2018.
The man was charged with two charges of attempting to possess controlled drugs on March 2017, a charge of possessing cannabis on October 12 and being concerned in the supply of class B between October 1, 2017 and April 4, 2018.
Both were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 20. The woman was remanded in custody and the man released on bail.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.