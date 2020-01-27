Man injured in city centre attack at the weekend

Three women and a man were arrested at the weekend in connection to an incident in the John Street area where a man was discovered with injuries to his abdomen and face.



Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said police received a report of an injured male in the John Street area of Derry shortly before midnight on Friday.



"Police attended the area and located a male, aged in his twenties.

It was reported he had sustained injuries to his abdomen and face earlier in the evening, around 11.30pm, while inside an address in the Bridge Street area.



“The man was treated by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.



"Three women, aged 38, 44 and 48, and a 24-year-old man have been arrested in relation to the incident.”



The 44-year-old woman was later released unconditionally, while the others were released on bail pending further enquiries.