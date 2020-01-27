Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Man injured in city centre attack at the weekend

Three women and a man were arrested at the weekend in connection to an incident in the John Street area where a man was discovered with injuries to his abdomen and face.

psnirecruitment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Three women and a man were arrested at the weekend in connection to an incident in the John Street area where a man was discovered with injuries to his abdomen and face.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said police received a report of an injured male in the John Street area of Derry shortly before midnight on Friday.

"Police attended the area and located a male, aged in his twenties.

It was reported he had sustained injuries to his abdomen and face earlier in the evening, around 11.30pm, while inside an address in the Bridge Street area.

“The man was treated by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

"Three women, aged 38, 44 and 48, and a 24-year-old man have been arrested in relation to the incident.”

The 44-year-old woman was later released unconditionally, while the others were released on bail pending further enquiries.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie