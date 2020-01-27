Foster event in Derry tomorrow (Tuesday, 28 Jan)

Contact
Two events will be held in the local area this week for people interested in fostering children.
The Western Trust are holding a foster care information event at Da Vinci’s Hotel on Tuesday, January 28, from 7pm to 9pm.
A similar event will be held the following evening at the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane, again from 7pm to 9pm.
Anyone interested in fostering is welcome to come along to the event and speak to the teams involved.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.