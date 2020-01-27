Foster event in Derry tomorrow (Tuesday, 28 Jan)

Two events will be held in the local area this week for people interested in fostering children.



The Western Trust are holding a foster care information event at Da Vinci’s Hotel on Tuesday, January 28, from 7pm to 9pm.



A similar event will be held the following evening at the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane, again from 7pm to 9pm.



Anyone interested in fostering is welcome to come along to the event and speak to the teams involved.