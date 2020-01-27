Convicted after house attacked

A man has been convicted in connection with an attack on a house in Derry.



Noel Cairns, 61, of Glenabbey Road, admitted charges of disorderly and criminal damage that occurred on September 16 last.

The court heard that a woman reported three men, including the defendant, kicking and banging at her door.



Police attended and located Cairns in the area and he was 'heavily intoxicated' and drinking from a bottle.

Eyewitnesses identified him as being one of the men banging at the door and shouting.



At interview he denied kicking the door and said he was just banging on it.



Defence solicitor, Leonie Keegan, said her client had been drinking heavily that night.



She said he used to live in hat area and blamed the victim for him having to move out.



District Judge Barney McElholm said that Cairns had to understand that this was not going to be the start of a crime spree as in the past.



Cairns was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years and fined £300.