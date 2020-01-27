Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Convicted after house attacked

A man has been convicted in connection with an attack on a house in Derry.

derrycourt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man has been convicted in connection with an attack on a house in Derry.

Noel Cairns, 61, of Glenabbey Road, admitted charges of disorderly and criminal damage that occurred on September 16 last.
The court heard that a woman reported three men, including the defendant, kicking and banging at her door.

Police attended and located Cairns in the area and he was 'heavily intoxicated' and drinking from a bottle.
Eyewitnesses identified him as being one of the men banging at the door and shouting.

At interview he denied kicking the door and said he was just banging on it.

Defence solicitor, Leonie Keegan, said her client had been drinking heavily that night.

She said he used to live in hat area and blamed the victim for him having to move out.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Cairns had to understand that this was not going to be the start of a crime spree as in the past.

Cairns was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years and fined £300.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie