Man United are looking for a new employee.
Manchester United, one of the world’s most famous football clubs, is looking to make a new signing in Derry.
The Manchester United Foundation, which runs a number of community projects on behalf of the club, is setting up in Derry.
Since being established, the foundation has mainly worked in the Manchester area.
However, it is now seeking to extend its work to other regions.
The foundation is teaming up with Ulster University to manage the local project.
They are now seeking a Schools Partnership Officer to lead the project.
The job will be on a two-year contract.
You can find out more about the position here - http://bit.ly/2GqtCST
