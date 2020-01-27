Police appeal for information following security alert in Creggan: suspicious object has been declared a hoax

Contact
Police are appealing for information following the security alert in Cretan.
A security alert in the Creggan area of Derry has ended.
Police sealed off an area around Fanad Drive late last night after receiving reports of a suspicious object.
However, the PSNI have said the object was a hoax and the area has been reopened.
A police spokesperson thanked the local community for their patience while officers dealt with their investigation.
“Those who chose to cause such disruption do not represent the community of Derry/Londonderry,” the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Strand Road police station, quoting reference 1574 26/01/20.
