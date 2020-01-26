Work to resurface a road in the Culmore Road area of Derry will begin tomorrow morning: motorists urged to take extra time for their journeys

Work is set to begin tomorrow morning on the resurfacing of a road in the Culmore Road area of Derry.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed a £205,000 resurfacing scheme on the Alder Road will start tomorrow.

The scheme which extends a distance of 1.7 kilometres will start from its junction with the Culmore Road to its junction with the Beragh Hill Road and is scheduled to last for one week.

Minister Mallon said: “I have made clear my intent to tackle the regional imbalance in infrastructure.

“I want any investment in road maintenance to reflect the need across our entire network.

“I am pleased to announce that the road improvement scheme on the Alder Road represents an investment of £205,000 in Derry area.

“The work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of road to the benefit of all who use it."

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via A1002 Culmore Road and U1224 Racecourse Road.

Access for residents and landowners will be maintained.

A spokesperson said the department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.