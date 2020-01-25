Book of Condolence in honour of former deputy leader of the SDLP, Seamus Mallon, will open in Derry's Guildhall tomorrow

A Book of Condolence is open at the Guildhall in Derry tomorrow in memory of the former Deputy First Minister and deputy leader of the SDLP, Seamus Mallon, who died yesterday.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Michaela Boyle extended her sincere condolences to Mr Mallon’s daughter Orla and his wider family and friends.

She said the Book of Condolence was an opportunity for the people of Derry and Strabane to extend their sympathy and show their appreciation for Mr Mallon’s long political career and commitment to peace.

The Mayor said she was deeply saddened on hearing the news and described Seamus Mallon as a hard-working politician who was committed to peace and a better future for everyone on the island of Ireland.

She said: “Seamus Mallon was a significant politician who made a huge contribution to the politics of peace and the Good Friday Agreement.

“He was a very strong minded individual who was committed to reconciliation and promoting inclusivity and friendship across all of our communities. The Book of Condolence will allow the people of the North West to pay their respects to him and acknowledge his public service and contribution to democracy and peace. Seamus Mallon’s forthright personality will be greatly missed in politics and I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to his daughter Orla and the extended family circle at this sad time.”

The Mayor will officially open the Book of Condolence from tomorrow Sunday, 26 January from 11.00 am.

People can also record their tributes online from Monday morning at 10.00am at the following address http://www.derrystrabane.com/bookofcondolences and messages of condolence will be passed on to Mallon family.