CATCH UP WITH THE NEWS: The Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week

Here are the Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week:
1 - Man found in Derry house where two young people found dead appears in court on drug charges - http://bit.ly/2NXO6X9
2 – WATCH: Derry Chinese takeaway customers fooled into believing shop was open when it was, in fact, closed - http://bit.ly/2NXO6X9
3 - Police investigating 'sudden deaths' of Derry man and woman in Strathfoyle - http://bit.ly/37sgecW
4 - Police confirm Derry youths arrested following city centre incidents - http://bit.ly/38GUbiR
5 - Derry bar Granny Annies up for sale at £1.5m - http://bit.ly/30Sqrgb
6 - Council meeting suspended after heated exchanges during discussions on what needs to be done with a huge illegal waste dump in Derry - http://bit.ly/2GnqFCo
7 - Alarm at Crescent Link parking charges - http://bit.ly/2GhPAay
8 - Storm Brendan brings down tree on Derry's Strand Road - http://bit.ly/2Gnci0W
9 - Two men who broke into and defacated in Derry Church jailed - http://bit.ly/38ITAxb
10 - Derry girl named one of Ireland's top young scientists - http://bit.ly/36ltmPv
