Important advice for parents of children in Derry who will receive their transfer test results tomorrow

Hundreds of children in Derry will get their transfer test results tomorrow morning.

The Primary 7 pupils will find out how they did in the examinations last year.

They, along with their parents, will then be in a position to decide what secondary school they want to attend.

It has been a stressful few days for the young people and their parents as they wait for the results.

Education Minister Peter Weir wished all those children waiting for results the best of luck.

"I understand that this can be an anxious time, particularly for those children who do not receive the results they were expecting.

“We are fortunate in Northern Ireland to have so many excellent post-primary schools, both grammar and non-grammar, which are offering fantastic opportunities and are providing excellent pathways for our young people."

Mr Weir issued reminded parents of the important steps they can take to ensure their children are placed successfully.

“Parents can play a vital role in ensuring their child secures a place during the admissions process," he said.

"This includes reading schools’ admissions criteria carefully and nominating a minimum of four schools on their child’s transfer form, at least one of which should be a non-grammar school.

"By doing this they can maximise their child’s opportunity of securing a place at a school of their preference and of not remaining unplaced at the end of the process.”

Minister Weir added: “Securing placement for your child in your preferred location and sector after the conclusion of the process can be challenging.

"No child can be guaranteed a place at a particular school. That is why I would urge all parents to nominate sufficient and realistic preferences on their child’s application form.”