Fresh start to the new year in Oakfield area

2020 has got off to a great start for some of the older residents of the Oakfield area of Derry as the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team joined forces with the local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme to deliver the first stage of the awards for All funded Home Assistance Programme.

Speaking as the first phase of the scheme neared completion Kevin Campbell, development worker with the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team, said: “In the last few years it has become clear that there are increasing numbers of older residents in the Triax area who are experiencing problems maintaining the exterior of their homes or gardens, for whatever reason.”

“Recognising this, and working with Awards for All and other groups we have been able to design and fund a pilot programme of home assistance for older residents in three identified areas in the Triax area.

This programme is obviously complementary to the ongoing work of the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team and helps us help harder to reach residents.”

Mr Campbell continued: “The TNMT are delighted to be able to provide this assistance and in the next few months we will also be in the Iniscarn and Beechwood areas as this scheme rolls out.

“As we work towards making the area a cleaner, safer and more welcoming place to live it is crucial we assist those who need assistance to make the differences that matter to them. The Awards for All funded Home Assistance Programme is helping us to do that.”

Oakfield resident, Charles O’Donnell, who has helped roll out the scheme said: “Little did I realise when Kevin contacted me how the scheme would impact on individuals within the Oakfield area.

“After an initial assessment during which a multitude of homes were visited a list of properties which required urgent and essential work was drawn up.

During the following two weeks nine of these received a variety of works from basic power washing, removal of large amounts of wasps and, in two particular cases extensive cutting back of hedges, brambles and trees.”

“A particular highlight of strength of the scheme was the group of men who carried out the work. Good craic, kind, considerate, welcoming and extremely hard working are just a few words which describe the team.”

Mr O'Donnell concluded: “The residents and myself will be eternally grateful for their consideration and support. Sincere thanks to Donna, Kevin and the whole TRIAX team.”