Burns Night at Derry's Central Library

Contact
Burns Night and the Ulster Scots culture will be celebrated at Derry Central Library this Monday night, January 27, at 6.30pm.
People around the globe will be celebrating Burns Night to mark the life and works of the poet Robert Burns’ birthday, with traditional Scottish fayre and recitals of his poetry.
The library event promises to be an enjoyable evening filled with dance, music by the Villagers, traditional Scottish refreshments and addressing the haggis with Pat MacCafferty acting as MC for the night.
Everyone is welcome to go along.
Admission is free.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.