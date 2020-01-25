Burns Night at Derry's Central Library

Burns Night and the Ulster Scots culture will be celebrated at Derry Central Library this Monday night, January 27, at 6.30pm.

People around the globe will be celebrating Burns Night to mark the life and works of the poet Robert Burns’ birthday, with traditional Scottish fayre and recitals of his poetry.

The library event promises to be an enjoyable evening filled with dance, music by the Villagers, traditional Scottish refreshments and addressing the haggis with Pat MacCafferty acting as MC for the night.

Everyone is welcome to go along.

Admission is free.