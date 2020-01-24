Police issue appeal for the public to be on the lookout after theft in Derry

Contact
The vehicle was stolen in the Claudy area last weekend.
Police wish to make the public aware of a report of a rural burglary in the Claudy area.
It happened sometime between last Sunday evening and Monday morning past.
The pictured farm vehicle, a Kubota RTV, was stolen as a result and we would be keen to return it to the rightful owner.
If you see this vehicle, please feel free to contact us on 101 or 999 depending on the circumstances, quoting police reference 510.
