New walking club in Derry is keen to attract members for a weekly stroll

A new walking club has been set up in Derry.
A new walking club has been launched in Derry to encourage people to get out and about and make new friends.
The club sets off on a walk from outside Derry’s Central Library on Foyle Street every Monday afternoon at 2pm.
Booking is not required and anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to just turn up on Mondays.
