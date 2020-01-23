Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Anderson votes to stop 'hard border' Ireland

Sinn Fein MEP says she voted in the interest of the citizens of the North

Anderson votes to stop 'hard border' Ireland

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson has voted in the European Parliament to stop a 'hard border' in Ireland.

Speaking, after voting today in the Parliament’s Constitutional Affairs Committee in favour of the Protocol on Ireland, Ms Anderson said: “Today’s committee vote will influence how the entire European Parliament votes next week on Wednesday 29th February.

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit, but the Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol is the least worst option.

 "Whatever happens at the end of the transition period in December 2020, even if the British crash out without a future trade agreement, the protocol on Ireland in the WA ensures there will be no hardening of the border that partitions Ireland.

 “Therefore, today I voted in the interests of citizens in the North – I voted to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts and stop physical infrastructure on the border.

 “Brexit has shown that the British border partitioning Ireland is not only a problem for Ireland, but it is a problem for Europe.

 “The EU has offered a pathway for the whole of the island back into the European Union through a referendum on Irish Unity under the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement.

 "I believe one day MEPs from the north will be elected to the European Parliament again.”

Ms Anderson concluded: “In preparation for that day, the EU and member states need to plan and help facilitate the conversation on Irish Unity." 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie