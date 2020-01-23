Fancy a bit of business to go with your breakfast? Then why not get along to this event in Derry next week

Contact
Feeling hungry? Get voting below to tell us where you go for your full Irish breakfast
A special business breakfast will be held in Derry next week.
The event will be held on Monday morning at the School of Computing, Engineering & Intelligent Systems at the Magee campus of Ulster Univrsity.
It will run from 8.30am to 10am.
The speakers will be Gareth Hetherington, Director at the Economic Policy Centre Ulster University, John Harkin, CEO of Alchemy Technology Services, and Dr Michaela Black, Head of School of Computing Engineering & Intelligent Systems at Magee.
You can register for the event here - http://bit.ly/30KxUhn
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Launch of the 'Fundamentals of Park Construction' Specialised Training Initiative. Photo: Martin McKeown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.