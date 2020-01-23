Fancy a bit of business to go with your breakfast? Then why not get along to this event in Derry next week

A special business breakfast will be held in Derry next week.

The event will be held on Monday morning at the School of Computing, Engineering & Intelligent Systems at the Magee campus of Ulster Univrsity.

It will run from 8.30am to 10am.

The speakers will be Gareth Hetherington, Director at the Economic Policy Centre Ulster University, John Harkin, CEO of Alchemy Technology Services, and Dr Michaela Black, Head of School of Computing Engineering & Intelligent Systems at Magee.

You can register for the event here - http://bit.ly/30KxUhn