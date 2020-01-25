Wine spillage in mother's home costs son £100

A 26-year-old man appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with criminal damage to his mother's home by knocking over a glass of wine and damaging a cupboard door earlier in the week.

Ryan Dickson. of Gulf Road in Killaloo, appeared on a charge of criminal damage linked to the incident which occurred on Monday last, 20 January.

The court heard that police were called to a report of criminal damage and when they arrived Dickson's mother told them she had had an argument with her son who then spilt the glass of wine and damaged a cupboard door and hinges.

The court was told when interviewed by police, Dickson made “no comment.”

Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said Dickson's mother was in court as she was concerned about her son who was on extensive medication.

He said Dickson had mixed this with drink and “these don't mix well.” The solicitor said Dickson had a previous conviction for a similar offence but it was not the most serious case.

Imposing a fine of £100, Judge McElholm said Dickson was not the first person to spill wine but “unlike others he is not getting off with it.”