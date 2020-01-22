Judge warns youth he risking having his 'kneecaps blown off'

Contact
Derry Magistrates Court
A 15-year-old youth has been warned by Derry's District Judge he could come to the attention of 'particularly nasty people' if he persisted in hanging around Derry city centre.
The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, admitted stealing a set of earphones when he appeared before Judge Barney McElholm at the city's Youth Court this week.
The court heard the teenager was making progress and had been engaging with the Youth Justice Agency.
However, Judge McElholm said the one area of concern was the city centre. He told the youth that there was extensive CCTV coverage in the city centre 'and a lot of eyewitnesses'.
Warning him to stay out of the city centre, the judge said that there were people watching what was going on in that area.
"We don't want you falling into the hands of these psychopathic thugs who would have no hesitation in murdering you or at least blowing your kneecaps off.
“Keep your head down and stay out of the city centre there is a likelihood you have come to the attention of really nasty people."
