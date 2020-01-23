Bloody Sunday 2020 commemoration programme of events

Contact
A number of events are being held to mark the 48th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Lost Childhood Exhibition
Running until Thursday, January 30
Upstairs at the Museum of Free Derry, Glenfada Park
An artefact-led exhibition remembering child victims across the North West.
Minute’s Silence
Thursday, January 30, 4pm
Bloody Sunday Memorial, Rossville Street.
In Conversation with Jimmy McGovern
Thursday 30 January, 7pm
Nerve Centre Cinema, Magazine Street
The Nerve Centre Cinema hosts a unique discussion on filmmaking with BAFTA-winning screenwriter and producer, Jimmy McGovern, creator of Cracker, Hillsborough, and the 2002 drama-documentary Sunday, based on events in Derry.
A patron of the Bloody Sunday Trust, McGovern will explore the art of storytelling through the lens of his own critically acclaimed work. Admission free.
Bloody Sunday Anniversary Mass
St Mary’s Chapel, Creggan
Friday, January 31, 8pm
Annual Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture
North West Disability Centre, Destined, Foyle Valley, 1 Foyle Road
The Bloody Sunday Trust is honoured to have the Reverend Rev Dr David Latimer as guest speaker at the 48th Annual Bloody Sunday Lecture.
Reverend Latimer has proven to be a great friend of the Bloody Sunday families, and has spoken passionately and eloquently at the monument each January.
Rev Latimer will address issues critical to the legacy of conflict, remembrance, and our future on this island from his own perspective. Event chaired by journalist and commentator Paul McFadden.
All welcome and admission free.
Panel Discussion – The Road to Justice
Saturday, February 1
The Gasyard, Lecky Road
An update on Truth and Justice Campaigns, including McGurks Bar, Ballymurphy, the Stardust and Bloody Sunday. Other families/campaigns very welcome to contribute. All welcome. Admission free.
Screening: Eminent Monsters (organised by the Pat Finucane Centre)
Saturday, February 1, 4.30pm
The Gasyard, Lecky Road
Eminent Monsters traces the roots of western governments alleged links with torture and collusion, with first-hand testimony from Guantanamo survivors, Ireland’s 'hooded men' and senior American psychologists and military personnel.
The screening will be followed by a Q&A with its director, Stephen Bennett, alongside representatives of the 'hooded men' and victims of waterboarding in Belfast in the 1970s.
All welcome. Admission free.
Morning Service
Sunday, February 2, 11am
Bloody Sunday Memorial, Rossville Street
Exhibition Launch – Queering the North
Sunday, February 2, 6pm
Upstairs at the Museum of Free Derry, Glenfada Park
Guest speakers include Peter Tatchell and Sara Canning.
This exhibition will be the first to present the unique LGBT+ history of the North of Ireland from 1967 to the present day.
Queering the North will be on display in the Museum of Free Derry throughout February 2020 and will then travel to other venues across Ireland and beyond.
Supported by International Outing the Past Festival.
All welcome. Admission free.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Kay Duddy pins a black ribbon on Deputy Mayor Cara Hunter at the launch yesterday of the Bloody Sunday Black Ribbon Appeal. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.