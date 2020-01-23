Bloody Sunday 2020 commemoration programme of events

Lost Childhood Exhibition

Running until Thursday, January 30

Upstairs at the Museum of Free Derry, Glenfada Park

An artefact-led exhibition remembering child victims across the North West.



Minute’s Silence

Thursday, January 30, 4pm



Bloody Sunday Memorial, Rossville Street.

In Conversation with Jimmy McGovern

Thursday 30 January, 7pm

Nerve Centre Cinema, Magazine Street

The Nerve Centre Cinema hosts a unique discussion on filmmaking with BAFTA-winning screenwriter and producer, Jimmy McGovern, creator of Cracker, Hillsborough, and the 2002 drama-documentary Sunday, based on events in Derry.

A patron of the Bloody Sunday Trust, McGovern will explore the art of storytelling through the lens of his own critically acclaimed work. Admission free.

Bloody Sunday Anniversary Mass

St Mary’s Chapel, Creggan

Friday, January 31, 8pm

Annual Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture

North West Disability Centre, Destined, Foyle Valley, 1 Foyle Road

The Bloody Sunday Trust is honoured to have the Reverend Rev Dr David Latimer as guest speaker at the 48th Annual Bloody Sunday Lecture.

Reverend Latimer has proven to be a great friend of the Bloody Sunday families, and has spoken passionately and eloquently at the monument each January.

Rev Latimer will address issues critical to the legacy of conflict, remembrance, and our future on this island from his own perspective. Event chaired by journalist and commentator Paul McFadden.

All welcome and admission free.

Panel Discussion – The Road to Justice

Saturday, February 1

The Gasyard, Lecky Road

An update on Truth and Justice Campaigns, including McGurks Bar, Ballymurphy, the Stardust and Bloody Sunday. Other families/campaigns very welcome to contribute. All welcome. Admission free.



Screening: Eminent Monsters (organised by the Pat Finucane Centre)

Saturday, February 1, 4.30pm

The Gasyard, Lecky Road

Eminent Monsters traces the roots of western governments alleged links with torture and collusion, with first-hand testimony from Guantanamo survivors, Ireland’s 'hooded men' and senior American psychologists and military personnel.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with its director, Stephen Bennett, alongside representatives of the 'hooded men' and victims of waterboarding in Belfast in the 1970s.

All welcome. Admission free.

Morning Service

Sunday, February 2, 11am

Bloody Sunday Memorial, Rossville Street

Exhibition Launch – Queering the North

Sunday, February 2, 6pm

Upstairs at the Museum of Free Derry, Glenfada Park

Guest speakers include Peter Tatchell and Sara Canning.

This exhibition will be the first to present the unique LGBT+ history of the North of Ireland from 1967 to the present day.

Queering the North will be on display in the Museum of Free Derry throughout February 2020 and will then travel to other venues across Ireland and beyond.

Supported by International Outing the Past Festival.

All welcome. Admission free.