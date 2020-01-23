Lost temper after losing £100 to bookmaker's gaming machine

Contact
A Derry man who was caught on CCTV damaging a fixed odds gambling machine has been given a suspended sentence at the Magistrate's Court.
Stephen Benson, 24, of Glenbank Park in the Glen area of the city, admitted one charge of criminal damage that occurred on 6 March 2017.
The court was told staff at a Ladbroke's bookies reported damage to the machine and an examination of CCTV revealed the defendant hitting it with a stool causing damage estimated at almost £1,000.
Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said there had been an unexplained delay in bringing the case to court but his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
He said Benson had lost over £100 in the machine and then lost his temper.
The solicitor said there was “good news” in that Benson did not gamble any more and this was helped by the fact he was barred from all of Ladbroke's bookmakers shops in the city.
Resident Magistrate Barney McElholm sentenced Benson to six months in prison, suspended for two years
