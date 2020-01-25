Local food and drink businesses urged to join new 'LegenDerry' brand

Local businesses involved in the food and drink industry are being invited to apply to become accredited under a new brand geared towards strengthening and building the local food tourism offering.

The Legenderry Food Brand is being launched by the local Food and Drink Network, which is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, bringing together the finest food focused talent from across the City and District.

By becoming accredited under the brand, participants will be included in the new LegenDerry food website and in marketing material, all designed to showcase the local industry and signpost visitors to some of the best establishments and producers in Derry and Strabane.

Applications can be submitted until tomorrow, and following this wonnext year.

New members will be able to avail of free membership for the first year, but must participate in bespoke training, two food network accreditation meetings throughout the year and agree to support the ongoing development of the city and district as a leading food destination. Applications are open to hospitality, retail, experiences and producers all based within DCSDC and who meet the criteria for their relevant category.

The Food and Drink Network was set up by Council in February last year to bring forward ambitious plans to build on the North West’s unique food offering as part of the wider Food and Drink Strategy for the Council area.

The Network committee involves 15 local representatives from across the local food and drink sector working in collaboration to deliver the actions of the strategy and showcase the positive work being done within the local food industry.

Darren Bradley, of Nonnas Pizza in Derry, said joining the network had been a quick and easy process.

“Nonnas Wood Fired Pizzas prides itself on supporting local producers and where possible always buy seasonal and locally produced ingredients,” he explained. “We are delighted to be involved with the Legenderry Food network and the ethos of working with other restaurants and producers to help make Derry a food destination and support local business.

“Accreditation is such an easy process and it really helps encourage all the applicants to promote and join in with the network.”

Catherine Goligher is the food tourism project officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council. She explained a bit more about the brand and the associated benefits for local businesses.

“The establishment of a strong brand that can be shared and utilised by a range of our local food and drink businesses will help strengthen the North West’s growing identity as an area renowned for its hospitality and the quality of its food offering,” she explained.

The new brand will officially launch on February 27 with the unveiling of the new www.legenderryfood.com website and will be complemented by a branding strategy and marketing plan.

For further information on criteria and to request an application please email hello@legenderryfood.com Applications close at 5pm on Friday January 24. Supported by Interreg project NICHE.