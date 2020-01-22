Ballykelly Men's Shed donate 'planter bench' to Rossmar Special School

Ballykelly Men's Shed and Community Association in partnership with Conservation Volunteers yesterday presented a beautiful hand-made “planter bench” to Rossmar Special School.

Over the past three years Ballykelly Men's Shed have been taking part in a Community Citizen Programme which benefits local schools, community groups and playgroups.

Working with Conservation Volunteers (Coleraine) they have made and donated “Buddy Benches” to Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, Ballykelly Primary School, Termoncanice Primary School, Limavady Primary School and Drumachose Primary School.

The group also made an outdoor classroom for St Finlough’s Primary School and planters/benches for Rossmar Special School.

The have also been carrying out community clean up events in the local Ballykelly area and their next project will be to paint and clean the underpass at Walworth.

Barrie Jackson, chairperson, said: “We have expanded our organisation during the last year and have developed a community association as well as a new Hens Shed (woman's group) and now have a mental health recovery programme and a luncheon club (every Tuesday and Thursday) all welcome.

“Our new community hub is open to all members of the community and is a shared space for all.

“All our activities are based on the ethos of being a 'Good Community Citizen' and we welcome all groups to come and share our resources, take part in good citizenship projects and to use the hub for the benefit of the whole community.