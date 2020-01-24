Derry students given scholarships to help pay for their studies in STEM

Two Derry students have been awarded scholarships by SSE Airtricity at a ceremony in the Belfast campus of Ulster University.

Adam Millar and Matthew McLaughlin are among 13 UU students who are all undertaking university education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM),

The group is part of the sixth year of the SSE Airtricity Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to students from counties Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, where SSE Airtricity operate wind farms.

SSE Airtricity is the largest supplier of green energy in Northern Ireland, and the 2019/20 Scholarship fund will provide more than £180,000 of financial support to students at Ulster University, South West College and the North West Regional College.

The fund supports students living close to the company’s wind farms in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, and provides 50% funding support towards the cost of third level fees for students commencing first year studies in STEM-associated courses.

In the six years the scholarship fund has been running, more than 150 students have benefitted from funding totalling more than £500,000. The 13 students are studying a range of subjects, including mechanical engineering, computer science and renewables.

Speaking as the scholarships were awarded to the students, Mia Fahey-McCarthy, head of sustainability at SSE Airtricity, said: “We are delighted to be supporting these students with the award of the SSE Airtricity Scholarship as they embark on their courses at Ulster University. We recognise the importance of supporting young people at university, and in particularly supporting those in STEM courses, who will hopefully be forging careers in renewable energy in the coming years.

“The SSE Airtricity Scholarship has already supported more than 150 students, many of whom are now in the workplace, using the skills they have learned at University or college.

“This fund is part of our long term commitment to the areas where we have developed and operate wind farms, and the increased interest each year highlights the importance and regard it has within the local area.”

She concluded: “On behalf of SSE Airtricity, I would like to wish these 13 students, and all of this years Scholarship recipients the best of luck in their studies.”