Derry students given scholarships to help pay for their studies in STEM

Contact
Derry students Adam Millar and Matthew McLaughlin along with Alex McCrystal from Moneymore pictured at the awards ceremony with Mia Fahey McCarthy, SSE Airtricity.
Two Derry students have been awarded scholarships by SSE Airtricity at a ceremony in the Belfast campus of Ulster University.
Adam Millar and Matthew McLaughlin are among 13 UU students who are all undertaking university education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM),
The group is part of the sixth year of the SSE Airtricity Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to students from counties Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, where SSE Airtricity operate wind farms.
SSE Airtricity is the largest supplier of green energy in Northern Ireland, and the 2019/20 Scholarship fund will provide more than £180,000 of financial support to students at Ulster University, South West College and the North West Regional College.
The fund supports students living close to the company’s wind farms in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, and provides 50% funding support towards the cost of third level fees for students commencing first year studies in STEM-associated courses.
In the six years the scholarship fund has been running, more than 150 students have benefitted from funding totalling more than £500,000. The 13 students are studying a range of subjects, including mechanical engineering, computer science and renewables.
Speaking as the scholarships were awarded to the students, Mia Fahey-McCarthy, head of sustainability at SSE Airtricity, said: “We are delighted to be supporting these students with the award of the SSE Airtricity Scholarship as they embark on their courses at Ulster University. We recognise the importance of supporting young people at university, and in particularly supporting those in STEM courses, who will hopefully be forging careers in renewable energy in the coming years.
“The SSE Airtricity Scholarship has already supported more than 150 students, many of whom are now in the workplace, using the skills they have learned at University or college.
“This fund is part of our long term commitment to the areas where we have developed and operate wind farms, and the increased interest each year highlights the importance and regard it has within the local area.”
She concluded: “On behalf of SSE Airtricity, I would like to wish these 13 students, and all of this years Scholarship recipients the best of luck in their studies.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Well known NI Volac representative Alistair Sampson and his wife Lorraine. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Derry students Adam Millar and Matthew McLaughlin along with Alex McCrystal from Moneymore pictured at the awards ceremony with Mia Fahey McCarthy, SSE Airtricity.
Aoife Fullerton with her camera, having made a video for the local S.T.E.P.S charity. Photo: Mary K Burke
Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin has lent her support to the campaign for an Irish passport office in the north
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.