The annual Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes will take place from July 2-7 this year.

All pilgrims, especially those in need of care, are welcome to take part.

Doctors, nurses and youths aged 17 years and older are also welcome to assist with those in need.

Application forms are now available from the Diocesan Office.

The opening hours of the office are: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11am - 1pm.

For further information about the trip telephone 71260293.