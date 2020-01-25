Creativity is contagious.... pass it on......

Thursday next, 30 January, sees the culmination of an artistic journey with the launch of the “Never 2 Late 2 Create” showcase exhibition at the Studio 2 Arts Centre on Skeoge Road in Derry.

The Greater Shantallow Community Arts Group is inviting members of the public to see the fruits of the imaginative processes from over 65 people involved in the “Arts in Mind” programme in Derry and Strabane.

Starting from scratch, with no experience at all, the diverse group of participants have created poetry, made block prints, string art, pebble and stone art, photography, and put oils to canvas.

They now extend an open invitation to see their work at their showcase in Studio 2 Arts Centre from noon to 2.00pm.. But for many of the 65 artists involved this is just the start of their artistic journey as the project has ignited a creative spark! Be prepared to be amazed at the results of their artistic abilities.

The “Arts in Mind” programme is a 12-session creative arts programme focused on people coming through the support programmes with existing community agencies. The aim is to deliver a high quality, culturally-sensitive, and contextually-appropriate support project that will provide participants with skills, knowledge and confidence by using creativity as the vehicle to improve wellbeing.

The programme is delivered by professional facilitators and artists in both Derry and Strabane. This is a positive step towards mental well-being and personal recovery and clearly shows the creative potential inside everyone.

The Arts in Mind project is supported by the Arts Council NI through the Lottery Programme and the Public Health Agency through the Clear Project. It aims to provide connection, hope, identity, meaning and empowerment. The sessions are delivered in a supportive and relaxed setting, aiming to build confidence and skills, enable personal recovery from mental distress and support access to moving on.

If interested in getting involved or finding out more contact Studio 2 Arts on 02871-358750 or Strabane Health Improvement Project (SHIP) on 02871383557 or Mobile 077191085. Light lunch provided. Opens from noon until 2.00pm at Studio 2 Arts Centre Skeoge Road.