27-year-old Derry man charged with sending offensive text messages

Bishop's Street Courthouse
A 27-year-old Derry man appeared at the city's Magistrates Court this week charged with a number of offences, including sending offences text messages.
Aaron Miller, of Meadowbank Court, faced two charges of sending abusive messages on 17 January last and assault on a female five days earlier.
Opposing bail, a PSNI officer told the court the alleged victim contacted police to inform that she had received 'abusive and vulgar' messages from Miller.
The officer said the woman was 'distressed and alarmed' at the messages and she also revealed to police that a week previously, Miller had threatened to throw her down a flight of stairs.
The court heard Miller was in the relationship for two weeks and was exhibiting signs of control.
He said Miller had 81 previous of which 40 were domestic related.
Miller was released on his own bail of £750 to appear again on 13 February3.
