Bail refused to man charged with child abduction

Derry 's District Judge this week said there were “too many people willing to prey on vulnerable young people.”

Resident Magistrate Barney McElholm was speaking during a bail application by Lee Bradley, 19, of Collon Lane in the Galliagh area of the city, who is charged with two counts of child abduction in August and October last year.

Bradley is also charged with attempting to pay for sexual services, sexual activity with a child and drug charges.

Opposing bail at Derry Magistrate's Court on, a PSNI officer told the court the alleged victim told police that Bradley had contacted her by text.

The court heard she said he had allegedly engaged in sexual activity with her a month before her 15th birthday.

The alleged victim also said she had shared cannabis with the defendant in a shed.

The officer said a child abduction notice had been served on Bradley in June last year and phones seized by police revealed text messages about drug activity.

The court heard the child told police in exchange for sexual activity the defendant gave her clothing, alcohol and drugs.

The police officer said Bradley had contacted the child at “all hours of the day and night” and had encouraged her to leave her placement.

Bradley was said to have told the child that if she told anyone what had happened between them there would be “a lot of people after her.”

One of the objections to bail was the proposed address was too close to where the child resided.

Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said it was his client's first bail application and added that Bradley's mother would be prepared to act as surety.

Refusing bail, Judge McElholm said Bradley was “totally unsuitable” for bail as the young person was “particularly vulnerable and there is to great a risk.”

Bradley was remanded in custody to appear again on 13 February.