Derry contestants wanted for brand new BBC TV quiz show

The producers of a new fast paced TV quiz show are looking for Derry contestants to try their hand at winning thousands of pounds.

Nice One Productions and Fizz Productions took to Twitter today to encourage people from the city to apply.

The quiz will be filmed early this year and requires 'competitive people who thrive under pressure'.

Applications from all parts of the community are encouraged.Closing date for applications is February 21.To apply log on to www.shortaudition.com/lightning