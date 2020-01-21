WEATHER ALERT: It's looking like snow could blanket Ireland next week

Contact
Looking like snow across parts of Ireland next week
Weather charts are showing an icy blast hitting most of the country next week with the likelihood of snow.
Advance forecasts are predicting snow falling on low ground as well as high ground.
According to weather charts by weather data site Wxcharts.com, the snow conditions (shown in purple) are likely to hit on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Irish Weather Online experts also said colder air may make a brief appearance around the night of Tuesday 28th into Wednesday 29th.
However these conditions will then quickly swing back to mild temperatures by the end of the week.
The start of February will see a very mild start with temperatures well above average.
