Driving accused insists mistaken identity

A woman accused of a number of motoring offences, has insisted it is a case of mistaken identity, East Tyrone Magistrates court has heard.

Tina McDonagh (24) from Mullaghboy Close, Magherafelt is accused of driving without a licence or insurance in Clogher on February 11 last year.

A defending lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf.

When asked by District Judge Michael Ranaghan on what basis the charges are denied, the defence replied, “She insists she was not driving. It was her cousin.”

The judge adjourned the case until January 31 when a contest date will be fixed.