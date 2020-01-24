Cocaine and cannabis possession accused returned for trial

After a number of delays charges relating to alleged possession of two types of drugs has finally been returned for trial.

Appearing for a preliminary enquiry at East Tyrone Magistrates Court was Malachi Coleman (24) from Derrygarve Park, Castledawson stands accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis, as well as intending to supply cocaine.

The offences area alleged to have occurred in Cookstown on December 17 2018.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Coleman made no reply in answer to the charges and declined the option to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf.

Judge Ranaghan remanded Coleman on £500 bail and ordered him to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court sitting on February 13,