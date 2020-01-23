Death by careless driving accused to stand trial

A case involving the death of a male allegedly by careless driving has been returned for trial following a committal hearing at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Dermot McCloskey (45) from New Street, Dungiven is accused of causing the death of Shaun Mullan on November 16, 2017.

The fatal collision is alleged to have occurred at Glenshane Road, Maghera.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Oonagh Mullan. McCloskey declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge Mullan remanded him on £750 bail to appear for arraignment at Derry Crown Court on February 13.