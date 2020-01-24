Teen to contest assault and threat to kill charges

A teenager is facing two separate charges, involving the same injured party but allegedly committed well over two years ago.

Charlene Johnston (19) from Queens Avenue, Magherafelt is accused of assaulting a female on July 1, 2017.

Just over a week later it is alleged she threatened to kill the same female.

However, there is a further charge of resisting arrest in respect of the first matter which a prosecuting lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court is “aggravated by hostility based on remarks used at the scene”.

A defending lawyer said his client denies all matters.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until February 12 when a contest date is to be fixed.