Woman refused breath specimens due to stubborn' stand-off with police

Woman twice refused to provide breath specimens during the course of an investigation into alleged drink driving

Sports lecturer cleared of domestic 'attack' after judge rejects ex-partner’s evidence

Dungannon Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A woman who twice refused to provide breath specimens during the course of an investigation into alleged drink driving, has claimed this was down to “a clash of personality with the police officer”.

Before East Tyrone Magistrates Court was Shannon Creighton (25) from Millrace Mews, Moneymore who pleaded guilty to both offences. Outlining the details of the case a prosecuting lawyer explained police were carrying out a patrol in Cookstown at 2.45am on December 18.

They approached a blue car in a car park in which there were a number of occupants.

Creighton was in the driver seat and said she was the owner of the vehicle, the engine of which was running.

An odour of alcohol was detected from generally within the car, and as the person in the driver seat Creighton was asked to provide a preliminary sample, but refused.

She was arrested and once in custody, refused to provide an evidential specimen.

At court a defending lawyer said his client contended the matter was down to, “a clash of personality with the police officer.”

He continued, “She stupidly became stubborn, having become embarrassed at being asked for a specimen.”

However, Creighton it was contended, is adamant she had not been drinking.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told her, “You say there was clash of personality with police. That is stupid.

"They are simply doing their job. You were indeed stupid.”

He imposed fines totalling £300 and disqualified driving for 42 days.

