Sheerin welcomes marriage equality

Sinn Féin's Equality Spokesperson Emma Sheerin has this week welcomed the introduction of marriage equality to the north of Ireland.

“Today marks a momentous step for LGBTQ+ people across the north, as same-sex couples receive the long-awaited right to register to marry the person they love and finally have their relationships recognised as equal before the law," she said.

“This day is one to be celebrated and is a major milestone in the journey to full equality for all citizens on this island, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I would like to pay tribute to all those who campaigned for so long to demand equality, inclusion and fair treatment; today is theirs.

“The fight for marriage equality has been just one element in the struggle of the LGBTQ+ community, and although this is a massive achievement, we still have a way to go.

“Sinn Féin is determined to see government which works for everyone, that is our pledge for this mandate.”