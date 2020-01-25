Heaney HomePlace unveils new Visitor Information Centre

A new Visitor Information Centre has opened at Seamus Heaney HomePlace.

The new facility will offer a range of services for visitors to the area including information on places to visit, eat, activities and accommodation.

There will also be maps and guide books available to take away.

The new centre was officially opened last week and in attendance was Chair of Mid Ulster District Council (MUDC), Councillor Martin Kearney; Tourism NI Regional Manager, Martin Graham; MUDC Tourism Manager, Mary McKeown and Head of Arts and Culture Tony McCance.

Speaking following the official launch, Mid Ulster District Council Chair Martin Kearney said: “We’re thrilled that Seamus Heaney HomePlace now offers this additional service to visitors to the area and that the staff will be fully equip to advise guests of the range of high quality attractions and experiences on offer in Mid Ulster including Seamus Heaney HomePlace.”

Tourism NI Regional Manager, Martin Graham added: “Tourism NI welcomes the opening of a new Visitor Information centre at HomePlace which will encourage visitors to explore more and spend longer in the council area and indeed throughout Northern Ireland.”

Seamus Heaney HomePlace opening hours include Monday – Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm.